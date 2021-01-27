‘Only God Knows How Covid-19 Will End’ – Chiwenga As He Buries Comrades

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga Wednesday told mourners at the National Heroes Acre in Harare that only God knows how the deadly Covid-19 pandemic will end.

He was leading proceedings at the burial of Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza, and former prisons chief Paradzai Zimondi.

The three succumbed to Covid-19 last week.

A fit Chiwenga, who was last week rumoured to be unwell amid reports he had been flown to China for treatment, said Covid-19 had shown it does not discriminate and only God knows how the pandemic will end.

“One expects that when tragedy strikes, it would gradually abet but this is not the case. It is only God who knows when it will end,” he told mourners mostly family members of the deceased, a few cabinet ministers and security officers.

“Today marks a tragic day for our country Zimbabwe. I want to express my pain over Covid-19. The virus has taught us an important lesson that we are all mortals.

“It does discriminate against the weak and the powerful, the privileged and the deprived, the haves and the have-nots. It is a ruthless juggernaut that leaves a trail of despair and desperation. But we will eventually conquer it and prevail as a people.”

Chiwenga, who also serves as health minister, said his government was in the process of acquiring the necessary vaccines for the Covid-19 pandemic.