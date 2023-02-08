Operation Dudula takes to streets over Zimbabwe permit extension

By BusinessLive
Members of Operation Dudula demonstrated outside the high court in Pretoria on Monday in opposition to the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP) extension.
The lobby group wants to join a court application by the Helen Suzman Foundation that seeks a review of the lawfulness of the decision by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP.
The foundation wants the high court to declare the decision by Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP and grant a limited extension of 12 months unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. The court application is being opposed by the home affairs minister.
The foundation is still pursuing its legal challenge of the termination of the ZEP, despite Motsoaledi extending the permit until June.
Operation Dudula has applied to the court to join as a respondent in the application.
The national deputy chairperson of Operation Dudula, Dan Radebe, said his organisation was dissatisfied with the extension of ZEPs.
“We are here to demonstrate our dissatisfaction with the extensions of ZEPs because the moment you extend it for another six months, it means you are saying to South Africans that they have become accustomed to poverty, so they can hold on for another six months while these foreigners take South African jobs and things like that,” he said.
“We are here to demonstrate to the court that we are not happy with the extension of the ZEP, and this is not limited to the ZEP Today is also about us applying to be part of the proceedings.”
Radebe said in the application sought to have all ZEPs declared illegal “because they were never gazetted”.