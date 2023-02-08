Operation Dudula takes to streets over Zimbabwe permit extension

Operation Dudula has applied to the court to join as a respondent in the application.

The national deputy chairperson of Operation Dudula, Dan Radebe, said his organisation was dissatisfied with the extension of ZEPs.

“We are here to demonstrate our dissatisfaction with the extensions of ZEPs because the moment you extend it for another six months, it means you are saying to South Africans that they have become accustomed to poverty, so they can hold on for another six months while these foreigners take South African jobs and things like that,” he said.

“We are here to demonstrate to the court that we are not happy with the extension of the ZEP, and this is not limited to the ZEP Today is also about us applying to be part of the proceedings.”

Radebe said in the application sought to have all ZEPs declared illegal “because they were never gazetted”.