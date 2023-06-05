Aspiring Chirumanzu South MP out on bail; jailed after clashing with FAZ members

Spread This News

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring MP for Chirumanzu South constituency, Patrick Cheza and five party supporters arrested Friday over violence allegations have been granted ZW$50 000 bail each by a Gweru magistrate.

Cheza (50) was arrested together with Tinashe Moyo (47), Christopher Mutoboni (33), Elias Madhuviko (26), Tanyaradzwa Calisto Marimbe (23) and Alex Gamuchirai (37) all from Chirumanzu.

Prosecution, among other things, accused the grouop of tearing a Zanu PF book worth US$1 and a phone cover.

They also stand accused of assault and robbery.

CCC however contends the six were landed in trouble after challenging the presence of Zanu PF affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) representatives at polling stations in Chirumhanzu.

According to court documents, in one of the charges, on May 31, the suspects went to Govere Primary school where a voters inspection exercise was underway.

They allegedly approached Philemon Madzivanyika demanding to know what he was doing at the inspection centre, grabbed him by the belt and damaged his phone cover worth US$3.

The court heard they went to another polling centre where they manhandled a Zanu PF member and stole his US$50 and identity particulars including a Zanu PF membership card.

At one station they allegedly tore a book worth US$1 after confronting another Zanu PF member.

The arrest of the group follows widespread complaints over FAZ operations by opposition politicians.