Opposition calls for postponement of 2023 Presidential elections, says voting does not bring a change in Zimbabwe

By Darlington Gatsi

THE opposition People’s Unity Party has called for the delay of 2023 elections, saying voting has not yielded the much needed change over recent years.

The party said instead, leaders in the country ought to find ways to work together to uplift the impoverished citizenry.

PUP leader Hebert Chamuka said government should engage the opposition and proffer a temporary solution that will allow both parties to work together to resuscitate the state of the economy and livelihood of the people.

Chamuka, who was addressing party members in Makoni at Sharara, said the situation in Zimbabwe is likely to get worse if Zanu PF steals another election.

“Elections have not solved the crisis in Zimbabwe since the turn of the century, we have had disputed elections and Zanu PF has continued to rule against the will of the people,” Chamuka said.

“The ruling party is divorced from the mass, that is why they have failed to turn the misfortunes of the country around.

“The people want change and Zanu PF has done little to nothing to provide citizens with descent jobs and dignified lives,” he said.

With the festive season fast approaching, Chamuka said for many, it will be a dry holiday because most cannot afford even the basics, let alone spend beyond their already tight budgets.

“The economy is in slumps and everything that Zanu PF promised has not been delivered. This just shows that elections are a mere ritual for Zanu PF to remain in power,” he added.

The build up to the election is disputed as most opposition parties claim that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is still captured by the ruling party.

“ZEC is yet to prove that its an independent entity and its likely that the outcome of the election will be a disputed one.

“You have relatives of the ruling party as members of ZEC. Do you think Kembo Mohadi’s daughter will allow her father or her relatives Zanu PF to lose? What chance will the opposition have in such a scenario,” queried Chamuka.

According to the PUP leader, efforts should be directed to finding an amicable way for those in the opposition and the government to create a conducive environment for everyone to participate in the election freely.