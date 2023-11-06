Opposition CCC accuses Zanu PF of blocking discussion on Zimbabwe’s “crisis” at SADC Extraordinary Summit

By Staff Reporter

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has accused Zanu PF of blocking the recently held Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Heads of State and Government from discussing the country’s contested elections adding that decisive regional action is urgently needed.

SADC Heads of State met on Saturday to discuss regional peace and security concerns.

CCC, in a post on X, said despite valiant efforts by the government to divert summit discussions from the Zimbabwean subject, the Heads of State approved the SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) report on the country’s recent elections.

Zimbabwe held its general elections on August 23, which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

CCC disputed the elections saying they were a “gigantic fraud” while appealing to SADC to intervene and address the ‘constitutional crisis’ in the country.

“The Citizens Coalition for Change acknowledges the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Heads of State and Government, held in Luanda, Angola on November 4, 2023.

“The summit addressed critical regional peace and security concerns in countries such as the DRC, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Lesotho,” said CCC.

“Despite the Harare regime’s propaganda, sustained intimidation, attacks on regional actors, and efforts to avoid discussing Zimbabwe, the SADC Heads of State and Government approved the SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) report on Zimbabwe’s recent elections.”

According to the opposition movement, the report accurately documented the numerous irregularities that occurred before, during, and after the August elections, which did not meet domestic (Electoral Law and Constitution) and regional (SADC Principles and Guidelines) standards for democratic elections.

“We urge SADC to address the genuine risk posed by the flawed August elections to regional stability. The crisis cannot be ignored as it affects neighboring countries’ social services and creates conditions for widespread insecurity.

“Decisive regional action is urgently needed. We call upon SADC to follow through with the SEOM report and facilitate a dialogue process in which Zimbabwe can regain legitimacy, based on the free will of its people,” said the opposition party.

CCC has calling for fresh elections and said their position had not changed.

“We maintain our position that the August elections were marred by irregularities and did not produce a legitimate outcome. Only a free, fair, and credible election can break the cycle of disputed elections in Zimbabwe.”