Opposition CCC interim leader, 76 party activists denied bail by the High Court; minor released into father’s custody

By Mary Taruvinga

CCC interim leader Jameson Timba and 76 party activists have been denied bail by the High Court.

The activists are accused of holding an unsanctioned gathering and disorderly conduct; they have been in jail since June 16.

They were initially denied bail by magistrate Ruth Moyo who ruled they were likely to re-offend.

Aggrieved they mounted an appeal which was heard by Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

Mutevedzi said the lower court ruling cannot be faulted.

“In the end, all having been said and done, my conclusion is that there was no misdirection in the court a quo’s overall assessment of the issues and its finding that the appellants were not proper candidates for admission to bail.

“As stated earlier the only appellant for whom the appeal can succeed is Maxwell Sande because of his age.

“That I may have determined the matter differently is a non-issue.

“What is material is that I didn’t find any misdirection in the decision of the magistrates court.

“The discretion of the trial magistrate, which as demonstrated, she exercised quite judiciously must stand. It disbars me from interfering with her judgment.

“In the circumstances, I order as follows: The appeal against the refusal to admit appellant Maxwell Sande to bail by the magistrates’ Court sitting at Harare on 27 June 2024 be and is hereby allowed.

“The decision of the Magistrates Court is accordingly set aside and substituted with the following…the appellant Maxwell Sande is released into the custody of his father.

Cecil Sande National Identity No. 49-057521 R 49 who shall ensure that at all materials times, the appellant shall abide by the conditions of his attendance at court or any other that may from time to time be set by the court.

“The appeal against the refusal to admit appellants one (1)- forty-two (42) and forty-four (44) to seventy-five (75) to bail by the Magistrates’ Court sitting at Harare on 27 June 2024 be and is hereby dismissed in its entirety.”