Opposition CCC leader, 77 party activists bail hearing delayed as State requests more time

By Mary Taruvinga

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 77 activists’ bail appeal hearing has been delayed after the State requested more time to respond to the application which is now before the High Court.

The matter, set down for hearing before High Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari will now be heard next Tuesday following postponement with consent from both parties.

Timba and other opposition activists were arrested on June 16 on allegations of attending an unauthorised meeting and disorderly conduct.

One minor is currently out of custody while Timba’s son, Shaun was granted US$100 bail last week after it was proved that he was caught in the dragnet arrest after he went to deliver a Father’s Day gift.

Their lawyer, Agency Gumbo said the continued detention is “unfortunate” and is hoping that they will all be released soon.

“The State wants to consolidate another bail appeal which has been set down for hearing tomorrow and this particular appeal we had appeared for today.

“They also undertook to respond to our application by tomorrow so we conceded to that application even though we have not received any response from the State after serving them with the appeal so the court has postponed the matter to next Tuesday.

“It is so unfortunate that our champions will spend the weekend in prison but we hope that on Tuesday the matter will be heard and disposed of and our champions will be granted bail,” he said.

The opposition has long accused the state of targeting the opposition, condemning the arrest of the citizens.

CCC spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba said the arrest shows that the ruling party is “scared”.

The opposition described the bail delay as a disregard for the rights and the constitution.

“It’s very sad to see the Harare regime continue its script of persecuting opponents through prosecution.

“Surely, SADC cannot hand over the chairmanship to a country that disregards its citizens’ rights and the constitution.

“Let’s continue in demanding their release,” said CCC in a statement.

The group was denied bail by Magistrate Ruth Moyo on allegations that they were likely to breach peace.

Moyo also said they were likely to reoffend given that they had threatened to pursue families of officers who arrested them.