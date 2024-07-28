Opposition CCC pins hopes on SADC to resolve Mnangagwa’s disputed 2023 election victory, worsening political situation 

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

THE upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit to be hosted by Harare provides an opportunity for regional leaders to resolve the impasse over the disputed outcome of the August 2023 presidential elections, the main opposition political party has said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF narrowly won last year’s polls and declared winner of a plebiscite which then CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, claimed was rigged.

In a statement at the weekend, CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi said as SADC prepares to hold its annual summit this August, the hopes of Zimbabweans have been rekindled to finding a lasting solution to the contested election results.

He said the ruling party is an illegitimate government and SADC needs to mediate for a conclusive settlement of the political “stalemate.”

“It is common cause that the August 2023 harmonised elections where fraudulently flawed and did not produce a legitimate and outright winner. This is acknowledged by all election observer missions, including SADC.

“This means that the government currently in place in Zimbabwe is illegitimate and not properly constituted in terms of the laws of the country, it is a defacto government.

“It is our considered view that the coming of SADC into Zimbabwe is a welcome and rare opportunity to help foster a political solution to the Zimbabwe’s challenges, restore legitimacy and avert the deteriorating political situation.

“The issue of the disputed elections ought to be foremost on the SADC agenda with a view to facilitate dialogue and ultimately a political settlement between the two contending presidential candidates namely Advocate Nelson Chamisa and Emmerson Mnangagwa. There is no other alternative to this dialogue,” said Mkwananzi.

The CCC spokesperson further alleged that the regime has captured independent bodies and weaponised them against its citizens with the help of the ‘imposter’ Sengezo Tshabangu implementing “unlawful recall” of parliamentary and local government representatives elected in the disputed polls.

“This is further exacerbated by the unlawful recall of our parliamentary and local government representatives elected during the same disputed elections. This has delegitimised the current Parliament.

“We insist on the reinstatement of our lawfully elected officials and the removal of the imposters imposed by Mr. Tshabangu and others in connivance with Zanu PF.

“The weaponisation and capture of the judiciary and the disputed Presidency of Mr. Mnangagwa means that Zimbabwe now suffers political and institutional illegitimacy. The three key institutions of the State, namely the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature have been bastardized and delegitimised,” said Mkwananzi.

When approached for comment by NewZimbabwe.com, Tshabangu said SADC would not ordinarily deal with the elections matter.

“The upcoming SADC Summit’s agenda is as set out by SADC itself and not to act as a superior court to review the decisions of domestic courts, one would expect serious politicians to know that.

“I cannot comment further on the actions of another political party. My focus is on enhancing the effectiveness of our MPs in Parliament as the leader of the opposition in Parliament,” Tshabangu told NewZimbabwe.com.