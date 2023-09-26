Opposition CCC trashes Father Mukonori ‘biased’ dialogue, says engagement should be underwritten by SADC 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says Zimbabwe needs a dialogue that will be scaffolded by the regional body Southern African Development Community (SADC) to resolve the political impasse emanating from the contested August poll.

This is in response to cleric Father Fidelis Mukonori who implored CCC leader Nelson Chamisa to concede defeat and have a dialogue with President Emmeron Mnangagwa.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi called for an all-encompassing dialogue.

“In short, if ever there would be dialogue in Zimbabwe, it would not take place on the basis of a winner and a loser but on the basis of two of Zimbabwe’s political leaders namely President Nelson Chamisa and Mr Mnangagwa

“Their dialogue would need to take place outside the purview of the ill-fated & illegal POLAD Framework-a feeding trough for fringe political “leaders” who only care about their stomachs & the benefits extended to them by Mr. Mnangagwa to undermine the leading party in Zimbabwe: the CCC

“Accordingly, a genuine bilateral framework for dialogue will need to be facilitated between the two political leaders. In addition, the dialogue must include several other key Stakeholders such as the church, civil society, Business, women, youth, informal traders etc.

“The dialogue must be underwritten by SADC from the outset & be confined to only one objective: To establish a Transitional Authority whose sole mandate would be to deal with all issues that hinder a free & fair election in Zimbabwe such as the disbanding of ZEC, political & media reforms etc & the conduction of a fresh, free & fair election within the shortest practicable time to save Zimbabwe & indeed the region which may suffer the most from the spill over effects of Zimbabwe’s incessant electoral disputes,” said Mkwananzi on X.

A Response to Father Mukonori's Call for Dialogue. Noting the statement from Father Mukonori, it is essential to put things into perspective before responding to his call. While Father Mukonori, has for years been a respected Father figure of the church in Zimbabwe, his… https://t.co/4u3pOEqbXE — Promise Mkwananzi (@pmkwananzi) September 26, 2023

Zimbabwe is in a political conundrum after the disputed August elections which were criticised by foreign election observer missions for failing to meet regional and constitutional standards.

CCC has refused to acknowledge the results that declared Mnangagwa the winner calling for a fresh plebiscite.

Chamisa is pinning hopes on SADC to thaw the political ice in Zimbabwe.

“At the very least, the electoral sham of August 2023 did not pass the test for an election. In other words, the events of the 23rd & 24th of August 2023 cannot be a basis for Father Mukonori to talk about “winners & losers”. This is the position commonly held by all observer Missions that observed the elections,” said Mkwananzi.