Opposition demands equitable food aid distribution, El Nino drought relief measures from govt

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION MDC president Douglas Mwonzora has demanded that the government ensure equitable distribution of food aid and measures to address the effects of the El Nino-induced drought.

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon in which surface waters of the central and eastern Pacific become unusually warm, causing changes in global weather patterns. The event forecasted for 2023-2024 is associated with drier-than-average rainfall.

In Zimbabwe, planting of staple grains was delayed due to high temperatures, significantly reduced rainfall and dry spells caused by El Nino. Experts have said this will severely likely affect yields.

In a Christmas message to Zimbabweans, Mwonzora said many people were experiencing subpar service delivery from both local and central governments.

“We end the year with many Zimbabweans at the receiving end of poor service delivery both at the central and local government levels.

“As a result, some of our urban centres have been affected by cholera. Added to the manmade problems affecting our people is the impending drought caused by the El Nino phenomenon.

“As we approach the new year, we demand that the government ensures equitable distribution of food aid and other interventions to mitigate the effects of drought,” he said.

The opposition leader also called for free education and healthcare services.

“We call for the elimination of school fees for learners from grade one to form four. Essential healthcare, including maternity care, must be provided free of charge, especially for the poor.

“The government should stimulate employment by implementing policies that attract both local and foreign investment, particularly in the manufacturing, mining, and agricultural sectors.

Mwonzora who is accused of destroying the once formidable opposition party in Zimbabwe also called upon the government to uphold the Constitution describing amendments made as “unwarranted”.

“As a social democratic party, the MDC calls on the government to honour the social contract and improve the conditions of service for all workers, especially those in the civil service.

“Crucially, the government must uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe and refrain from unwarranted amendments,” he added.