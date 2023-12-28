Opposition deputy spokesperson calls out “sellouts” after Harare councillors re-elect Mafume mayor; says some party members are focused on “filling stomachs”

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has fired salvos at some party members for being ideologically inept and falling into Zanu PF traps.

Siziba speaking at the party leader’s gifts handover to political victims and the elderly said there is no struggle without betrayal.

The deputy spokesperson who was speaking on behalf of party leader Nelson Chamisa said some members had lost sight of the central objective.

“There is no struggle without pain, but more importantly there is no struggle without betrayal,” said Siziba.

“If you see a struggle without betrayal, it’s no longer a struggle. The regime we are dealing with will invest everything possible to make sure they capture people who fall to the wayside.

“It does not matter, the struggle has betrayals but some of us who understand the central objective of our struggle will remain focused because we know that we are yet to arrive at our destination,” he added.

CCC has been rocked by serious division with rumours that Harare councillors defying Chamisa after they elected Jacob Mafume back as the Mayor.

Siziva who fell short of calling names, said the members are being enticed by incentives.

“We heard that something happened at Town House. Are people who are motivated by trinkets and trappings of dictatorship. But they should know that nothing lasts forever.

“You can fall to the wayside, you can fall to the trinkets of dictatorship but nothing lasts forever.

“When it happens you will think it’s a win-win but it’s a passing phase. We can be put down by the enemy in Harare but we are not out of this democratic struggle. That will never happen,” said the spokesperson.

Siziba said some officials who were elected publicly lack moral ground.

“It does not matter whether they use bullets or give trinkets to members who are ideologically inept and daft.

“They will be given this and that because to them destiny is having full stomachs. That is where we are.”

According to Siziba, CCC’s destiny is to occupy the highest office of the land.

“Our destination is to change the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans. CCC’s destination is not parliament, it’s not council. Our destination is the State House because that’s where real change is.

“Some of us went to parliament on account of representing our people. Zanu PF then sent that tortoise recalling everyone.

“Then those who are weak and motivated by materials came and told him to remove certain members while promising to join him,” he added.

CCC has also been rocked by a series of recalls which have been executed by self-imposed ‘interim’ Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu recently threatened to take drastic measures against rebellious legislators failing to tow party lines while wreaking havoc in the parliament.

In November Tshabangu recalled 13 MPs and Senators from parliament.

The self-imposed CCC ‘interim’ secretary general in October axed 15 MPs, nine senators and councillors.

The CCC president has since described Tshabangu as an impostor bent on reversing the opposition’s gains.

Recently, Tshabangu secured a High Court ruling that barred the recalled CCC MPs from running in the December 9 by-elections.