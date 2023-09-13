Opposition deputy spokesperson Ostallos arrested for inciting violence, to appear in court Friday

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson and legislator, Gift Ostallos Siziba was arrested in Bulawayo on Wednesday, facing charges of inciting violence.

Siziba was later released and will be appearing in court on Friday.

In a post on X, CCC condemned the “continued persecution” of it’s members.

“Our MP for Pelandaba Tshabalala, Hon @Cde_Ostallos, was arrested today on false allegations of inciting violence. Although he was later released, he has been summoned to court on Friday. The regime has intensified its crackdown against our members after a shambolic, disorganized, rigged and fraudulent election. This continued persecution must stop. #StopPersecutingCCC,” the post reads.

🟡Our MP for Pelandaba Tshabalala, Hon @Cde_Ostallos, was arrested today on false allegations of inciting violence. Although he was later released, he has been summoned to court on Friday. The regime has intensified its crackdown against our members after a shambolic,… pic.twitter.com/QkT3MoBWqm — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) September 13, 2023

This follows the recent arrest of CCC Sunningdale MP Maureen Kademaunga and councillor Clayd Mashozhera on attempted murder and malicious damage to property charges.

The State however dropped the charges against Kademaunga after failing to secure evidence.