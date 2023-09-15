Opposition deputy spokesperson Siziba hit with fresh criminal charges

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson and Pelandaba-Tshabalala MP Gift Ostallos Siziba has been hit with fresh criminal charges.

This follows his recent arrest facing charges of inciting violence at Barbourfields stadium which saw a football match between Highlanders and Dynamos ending prematurely last Sunday.

He had posted his picture on social media donning a Highlanders jersey with the caption “we fear fokol.”

In the new charges, Siziba is accused of defacing Zanu PF candidate’s campaign posters.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi in a statement said, “Our Deputy Spokesperson and MP, Hon Ostallos Siziba is currently being held at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

“He is due to appear in court this morning alongside Hon Surrender and Hon Masocha on yet another set of senseless charges.

“There is now a third charge on the Deputy Spokes reported by a FAZ double candidate from his constituency.”

Siziba is due to appear this Friday in court for both cases.

There has been outrage over the crackdown on opposition members after the general elections.

Harare deputy mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe is appearing in court after she was arrested for inciting public violence on Thursday.

Government critic, Hopewell Chin’ono described the arrests as a desperate attempt by Zanu PF to attain two thirds majority in parliament.

“Opposition CCC Member of Parliament for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Gift Ostallos Siziba has had two more charges added on top of the original charge he was arrested for.

“Today the police have added two more charges of singing in the house of another candidate, and tearing down election posters.

“CCC legislators and councillors have been arrested for frivolous issues during and after the elections.

“ZANUPF is desperate for a two majority to change the constitution by removing term limits,” said Chin’ono.