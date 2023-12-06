Opposition deputy spokesperson to sue State after court throws out charges of tearing Zanu PF campaign posters for lack of evidence

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba has revealed plans to sue the State after being cleared of tearing Zanu PF campaign posters and incitement of violence.

The charges have been forcing him to attend court sessions in Bulawayo since August.

Siziba was accused of having defaced Soneni Moyo’s campaign posters a week before the August polls and inciting violence during a Highlanders match at Barbourfields Stadium.

Both charges were dismissed on grounds the State had no evidence.

Speaking after his hearing, Siziba said the judgement confirmed their usual assertions that Zanu PF was using courts to target opposition politicians and activists. He described it as ‘law-fare.’

“We have been served with the decision by the magistrate courts to confirm that the state has no evidence against our case therefore the five of us are now free people,” said Siziba.

“This confirms our already stated position that what we have in this country is law-fare, abuse, criminally so by the justice delivery system by people we differ with.

“We are not deterred…we are on the receiving end of sponsored violence and terror. We are fortified, and we remain committed because we understand that all these are trials and tribulations for believing in change and democracy.

“I am going to sue the complainant for at least no less than US$100,000 and I am going to make sure that justice is delivered because I was supposed to be in Parliament executing the mandate given by the people but had to give an excuse to attend all these court sessions all because of people who put concocted charges.”

Siziba is one of several CCC MPs, candidates, and activists with cases before the courts.

Job Sikhala, a member of the opposition party has been in pre-trial detention for over 500 days, Chirumanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza also spent weeks in jail before being released.