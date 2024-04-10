Opposition lawmakers rap National Peace and Reconciliation Commission for failing to address 2023 electoral violence

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

OPPOSITION legislators have slammed the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission over the 2023 electoral violence that was witnessed in the country as well as its failure to bring closure into past disturbances.

NPRC recently presented its 2023 report in the National Assembly which is currently being debated by legislators.

CCC legislator Gladys Hlatywayo argued that the report downplayed the presence of violence in the 2023 elections.

“First, the foreword by the Acting Chairperson makes reference to a peaceful election, and does not acknowledge what political scientists have termed, ‘the harvest of fear’, where known perpetrators for violence were intimidating citizens referring to past electoral violence,” said Hlatywayo.

Hlatywayo also added that NPRC turned a blind eye to the activities of spooky organisations such as Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) that instilled fear among the electorate, especially in rural areas.

“The report also conveniently misses the role of shadowy security organisations such as FAZ that intimidated citizens.

“On page 16 of the report, the Commission suggests that Zimbabwe had free campaigns. It is common knowledge that CCC had more than 140 rallies that were banned and violently disrupted,” she said.

In the build-up to last year’s elections, political opponents were involved in clashes.

CCC supporter Tinashe Chitsunge was stoned to death by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Glen View.

With the NPRC being silent on electoral violence, Hlatywayo questioned the independence of the Commission.

“I also wish to place it on record that the independence of this sensitive Commission was massively undermined by the presence of known ruling party activists such as the Spokesperson of the NPRC, Obert Gutu who openly supported ZANU PF.

“This seriously affected the credibility of the Commission and its standing in the public eye. The Commission also never publicly denounced perpetrators of violence despite reports that were made by stakeholders” said Hlatywayo.

NPRC was also criticized for its failure to address the contentious Gukurahundi massacre.

Added Hlatywayo: “The Commission has failed to deal with past hurts including Gukurahundi. Other past violent epochs include the 2008 post-election violence where civil society organisations reported that more than 500 opposition activists were brutally murdered in cold blood.

“It is disappointing to note that whilst Section 252 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe gives full mandate to the NPRC to ensure post-conflict justice, national healing and reconciliation, NPRC’s constitutional mandate was even hijacked by some Government departments as in the case of the Chiefs’ initiative in Matabeleland”.