Opposition leader in court for alleging ED is bedding subordinate’s wife

By Mary Taruvinga

FRINGE opposition leader, Tinashe Jonasi (42), was on Wednesday dragged to court on charges of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s authority after he allegedly claimed the Zanu PF leader of “bedding a top politician wife.”

Jonasi appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was not asked to plead.

According to prosecutor Moses Mapanga, Jonasi accused Mnangagwa of bedding his Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association national chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa’s wife Monica.

Monica serves as Information Minister in Mnangagwa’s government.

It is the State’s case that, on the date unknown, Jonasi was invited for an interview on South African news channel, Afro Worldview TV Station.

“During the interview the accused insulted the President of Zimbabwe, the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces Cde Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” read state papers.

The accused allegedly said: “Ok amm the issue of…Mnangagwa, he has killed 30 000 people why would people defend that, maybe he could not kill one or two people.

“Eee its its its on record eee eh he Mnangagwa can…can open a police case and then I can face him in court and prove to him that he is a killer.”

Prosecutors also allege that Jonasi claimed Monical stays in a hotel bankrolled by the Zanu PF leader.

“Eee if he can sleep with eee I mean if he can cheat eee his advisor eee Christopher Mutsvangwa. Mnangagwa can have a child with his Advisor’s wife. That Monica Mutsvangwa is in a five star hotel. Mnangagwa is bankrolling eee his girlfriend who is the wife of his Advisor,” it is alleged. “If you can rig the bedroom of his advisor what kind of a monster and bastard in Mnangagwa.”

Jonasi also attacked politician activist William Mutumanje aka Acie Lumumba of abusing state funds.

“I would like to warn Acie Lumumba, as a young Zimbabwean who has had access to steal our money.

“Lumumba I’m warning you, that you should behave and eat that money you stole for now,” he said.

Jonasi also allegedly gave Mnangagwa a six ultimatum to resign. It is alleged that the accused referred to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as a “bleaching moron” and demanded that he also resigns within the same time-frame warning the two they “would regret it” if they don’t heed the warning.