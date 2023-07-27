Opposition leader Masarira’s appeal challenging ZEC’s rejection of nomination papers thrown out

Spread This News

Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) leader Linda Masarira’s appeal challenging the Nomination Court’s decision to reject her nomination papers has been dismissed by High Court judge Justice Gladys Mhuri.

Masarira was vying for the Presidential office in the August 23 general elections.

The opposition leader said she will know the way forward when the judge releases a full judgment.

“We will only get to know the reasons when we get a copy of the full judgment. The way forward will be determined after reading the full judgment,” she said.

Masarira wanted to pay her US$20 000 nomination fee using the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) but failed to make the transaction due to bank limit issues.

Masarira sought a relief that the decision of the nomination court to reject her nomination as a candidate for election to the office of president be set aside.

“Appellant (Masarira) be and is hereby declared as having been validly nominated as a candidate for election to the office of president for the purposes of the presidential election to be held on 23 August 2023, upon submission to 1st Respondent of proof of payment of the nomination fees within 24 hours from the date of this Court’s order.

“The first respondent erred in rejecting the appellant’s Real Time Gross Transfer System method of payment, insisting that the appellant pays in United States Dollars or using the ZIPIT platform. The appellant bank’s ZIPIT platform permits a limit of $2 500 000 per month and her card limit was $1500 000 per day,” read her application.

In her application, she had cited the presiding officer of the nomination court, the ZEC chief elections officer, ZEC, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa as respondents.

Masarira had also cited other presidential candidates including Saviour Kasukuwere, Douglas Mwonzora and Lovemore Madhuku as respondents.