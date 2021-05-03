Opposition Leader Mocks MDC For Barren Politics

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

LITTLE known opposition Ma’at Zimbabwe leader Neferkare Nembaware says his party has all the credentials to dislodge MDC as the country’s main opposition.

He said MDC has squandered its chance to become the biggest alternative to Zanu PF through a combination of poor strategy and recurrent infighting.

Speaking from his United Kingdom base, Nembaware said if given the chance by voters, his party was ready to provide the much-needed alternative leadership in the country.

He accused MDC in its various formations of betraying citizens as recently witnessed by one of the factions’ backing of the Zanu PF sponsored Constitutional Amendment No 2 he said sought to create an imperial President through excessive powers to be granted to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“The lack of leadership and confusion in the MDC has become a major threat to freedom in Zimbabwe as seen by the voting patterns in this Constitutional Amendment,” Nembaware said.

He was referring to the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T whose MPs voted in favour of the controversial Bill.

Nembaware said MDC was mortally wounded to a point where it could nolonger be seen giving Zanu PF any real threat in the 2023 polls.

“The MDC is mortally wounded and divided. It’s impossible to defeat Zanu PF at the polls. Zimbabweans now need to quickly and urgently rally behind a Third Way that will take on Zanu PF as a United front in 2023,” he said.

The politician said his party was capable of delivering the much-needed change to the country.

“If Zimbabweans don’t quickly realise the MDC has now become a liability in its divided form, then change is unlikely to come soon.

“This is actually a serious concern as officially, there is no more opposition in parliament, and this cannot be parliamentary democracy.

“There’s is a leadership crisis in the MDC. We cannot bury our heads in the sand anymore and pretend all is well. The only Third Way left now in Ma’at-Zimbabwe Party, with solid, visionary leadership. Zimbabweans have reached the crossroads – make or break decision.

“It is abysmal that the President gets all those powers to extend beyond retirement age the service of judges. This is open to manipulation. Right now, the so-called main opposition is comatose,” he said.