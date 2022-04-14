Opposition leader Munyanduri kicked out of POLAD for raising rigging allegations, car seized

Spread This News

By Pride Sakupwanya

New Innovative Modernisation Front (NIMF) president Peter Munyanduri, who became famous for praising President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the contested 2018 elections, has been booted out of the Political Leaders and Actors Dialogue (Polad) platform for questioning the credibilty of last month’s by-elections.

Munyanduri who until now had been enjoying Polad perks has lost everything after being shown the exit for claiming Zanu PF was rigging elections.

The Isuzu D Max vehicle he was allocated to last year has since been repossessed.

“I was expelled from Polad because l had raised concerns over rigging of election through unequal coverage of the media and funding as small parties get less compared to big parties,” Munyanduri told NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of his bus terminus campaigns in Harare.

“Zanu PF rigs elections by not awarding fair coverage in state owned media and financing of campaigns,” he sais.

The former Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) engineer was once admitted into a psychiatric institution.

Last year when he was given the vehicle, Munyanduri went into overdrive praising Mnangagwa and mocked Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa for refusing to join them in Polad.