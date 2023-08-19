Opposition more focused on challenging electoral processes than campaigning – says Zanu PF  

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has accused opposition parties contesting council, parliamentary seats and the presidency of focusing more on challenging Zimbabwe’s electoral processes rather than campaigning.

Mutsvangwa who was speaking at the ruling party’s Headquarters Friday, said there was a need instead for parties to engage and help develop Zimbabwe’s democracy.

His comments come two days after encouraging the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zapu and Presidential aspirant Elisabeth Valerio to consider waging a war against his party and government if they are really interested in governing Zimbabwe.

“They need to introspect and become Zimbabwean so that together we build goodwill towards each other so that our democracy works through consultation, unfettered voting and genuine concerns that can be addressed through state institutions.

“They are now much more interested in challenging the electoral process in Zimbabwe than campaigning. If you were not organising people to vote for you do not expect miracles,” said Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabwe has recorded its highest court challenges ahead of an election.

CCC successfully contested the exclusion of its 12 aspiring parliamentarians in Bulawayo following a ‘Zanu PF’ challenge while MDC President Douglas Mwonzora threw in the towel after Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) banned 87 of his members from contesting on ‘a technicality.’

ZEC has been accused of skewing the field in President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF’s favour.

Complaints have been aired on local and international fora, the latest being at Chatham House’s dialogue on Zimbabwe’s elections.

Mnangagwa is expected to face off with 11 other candidates including main challenger CCC’s President Nelson Chamisa.