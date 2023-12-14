New Zimbabwe.com

Opposition MPs ejected from August House after protesting swearing-in of new legislators

14th December 2023
By Anna Chibamu

PARLIAMENT Speaker Jacob Mudenda on Thursday ejected all Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators from the National Assembly for disrupting the swearing-in of the newly elected MPs.

The new MPs were elected in the weekend by-election following recalls by self-imposed CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Police were called to force the MPs out of the New Parliament building after the opposition MPs sang in protest.

The Speaker of Parliament barred the ejected lawmakers from the next four sittings for “unparliamentary behaviour”.

Seven Zanu PF legislators and two CCC MPs seconded by Tshabangu were sworn in. Gold dealer Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya who won the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency uncontested after his rival Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi was barred from contesting by the courts was among those sworn in.

