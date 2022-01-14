Opposition Parties Divided Over Participating In By-elections

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) says it will not participate in the upcoming by-elections, claiming they were already rigged in favour of Zanu PF.

President Emmerson Mnangawa last week proclaimed March 26 as the date for the long-awaited by-elections to fill vacant seats in the National Assembly and various local authorities.

About 133 council and parliament by-elections are due following the recalling of MPs and councillors by the MDC-T.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com, MRP president Mqondisi Moyo said the party was instead busy preparing for the 2023 gene.

“The by-elections are already rigged in favour of Zanu PF. Zanu PF has been using the Covid-19 pandemic to deprive other political parties from campaigning while the ruling party has been busy with its campaign activities. We are busy with preparations for next year’s elections which we demand should be held under free and fair elections,” said Moyo.

The MRP president said his party is also demanding that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) should roll out an intensive voter registration exercise before the 2023 elections.

“ZEC is also complicity in this whole rigging machinations. Why is ZEC failing to register first time votes? asked Moyo,” he said.

While the MRP says it has no plans of participating in the elections other parties expressed their eagerness to take part in the elections.

Zapu spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu confirmed his party’s participation in the elections.

“We will definitely participate in the by-elections. Currently, we are in the process of consulting our structures on the best candidates to choose,” Ndlovu said in an interview.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe also says it is ready to field candidates in the by-elections.

“As EEF Zimbabwe, we are ready for the elections. The by –elections will help us to gauge our preparedness ahead of the 2023 elections. We want to make sure that will field the best candidates who will deliver in council,” said EFF Zimbabwe president Innocent Ndibali.