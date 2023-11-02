Opposition pleads for SADC intervention as MP is abducted; says members’ security is compromised

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has called on SADC to table Zimbabwe’s “crisis” emanating from the disputed elections after another member was allegedly abducted and tortured.

According to CCC lawmaker Amos Chibaya, youth quota representative in the National Assembly, Takudzwa Ngadziore was abducted and tortured before being dumped naked in Mazowe.

Ngadziore is said to have been assisted by a passer-by who proceeded to clothe him with a work suit.

He becomes the latest victim of abduction barely two weeks after former Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Chidhakwa was abducted, tortured and later dumped along Arcturus Road .

“Honourable Ngadziore was abducted while on his way to the parliament.

“He was abducted at a gunpoint. this adds to surging politically motivated violence and targeted abductions,” said Chibaya.

According to Chibaya, another CCC councillor Womberai Nhende was also abducted.

“The pattern of injections is a big worry to us, all of them were injected with an unknown substance. A systematic way to eliminate those who differ from Zanu PF.

“We have a political crisis in Zimbabwe arising out of a disputed election of 23 August 2023.

“If an MP can be abducted in broad daylight in the capital city think of our activists all over the country who are being victimized for being CCC,” he added.

Chibaya called on the police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We appeal to the law enforcement agencies, particularly the police to investigate this issue with urgency and due diligence

“We reject the brazen attempt to turn Zimbabwe into a pariah republic.

“We are aware that SADC is meeting on the 4th of November to deliberate among other issues such as developments in Zimbabwe.

“We call for Zimbabwe’s return to democracy and full respect of the law,” said Chibaya.