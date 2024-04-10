Opposition politician Biti quits active politics 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION stalwart Tendai Biti has dumped the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) compounding further misery on the beleaguered party.

In an interview with HSTv, Biti said he is quitting active politics, four months after assuming a leadership position in CCC.

Biti, one of the CCC’s three Vice Presidents, had been elevated to party president on a 90-day rotational basis.

“As an individual, I am entitled to rest to have a sabbatical. So I am in that mode of complete time out.

“Everyone has got a Constitutional right of controlling his or her affairs at the moment in time I have taken time out in certain spaces including the political space,” said Biti.

Biti’s announcement comes as the main opposition is in disarray following the resignation of its leader Nelson Chamisa citing that it had been hijacked by Zanu PF.

Following Chamisa’s resignation, the former minister of finance was announced as the leader of CCC together with Welshman Ncube and Lynette Karenyi-Kore on a rotational basis.

Biti said while he is focusing on his legal business he remains buoyant that there will be a democratic turnaround in Zimbabwe.

“I occupy spaces, I am a lawyer, I have been doing what I have been doing in the courts with my strategic litigation. I am busy writing. I think we are going to produce a book before the end of the year on unpacking liberation movements.

“But I still remain driven by the fact that we still have to have democratic change in Zimbabwe. It is unfinished business and I wish every Zimbabwean shares the strong desire that I have to see a better democratic prosperous, equal, transparent Zimbabwe. We deserve better than Zanu PF,” said Biti.