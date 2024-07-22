Opposition politician Job Sikhala acquitted of publishing falsehoods, inciting public violence charges

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

Former legislator Job Sikhala is now a free man after the High Court quashed his conviction and sentences for two criminal cases he was convicted of by the lower court.

The High Court has quashed Job Sikhala’s conviction and sentence in a case he was accused of publishing falsehoods and inciting public violence.

It was alleged that he incited the public to revolt against the death of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in cold blood by a Zanu PF supporter.

The State also accused him of publishing falsehoods after posting that a police officer struck a baby dead with a baton stick while enforcing road regulations.

His acquittal follows a successful appeal filed by the opposition activist through his lawyers, Harrison Nkomo, Jeremiah Bamu and Makomborero Mutimukuru.

Judges of appeal, Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero heard the appeal before setting aside the conviction.

“Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the appeal be and is hereby allowed and the appellant’s conviction is quashed,” ruled the judges in their chambers.

Sikhala was convicted of communicating falsehoods, just a week after he was released from prison where he had stayed for 595 days in solitary confinement.

He escaped jail after he was handed a wholly suspended sentence.

Sikhala was earlier this year found guilty by Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka who sentenced him to a nine-month wholly suspended jail term.

The former lawmaker was also fined US$500.