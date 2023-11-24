Opposition recalls a nuisance costing Zimbabwe much-needed funds – says Zanu PF

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE incessant recalls of elected members of parliament and councillors have put Zimbabwe in perennial election mode thereby costing the country money, Zanu PF has said.

The main opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is exploding with self-appointed interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu recalling MPs, senators and councillors citing they have ceased to be members of the party.

A total of 28 MPs and over a dozen councillors were axed by Tshabangu whom the opposition says is an impostor working with Zanu PF to destabilise CCC.

Recently, High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi granted an interdict blocking Tshabangu from making any further recalls.

In an interview with a local television station, Zanu PF acting director of information Farai Marapira said the recalls had become a nuisance.

“We respect the law when it is applied even though it becomes a nuisance like in this case,” said Marapira.

Zanu PF has been accused of sponsoring the recalls in a bid to acquire two-thirds in Parliament which will enable it to make Constitutional changes.

After 15 MPs were recalled in October, the Nomination Court sat and by-elections for the constituencies are scheduled for December 10.

The polls that come barely four months after the August general elections will cost the country about US$5 million without the European Union’s financial support.

The EU, which was a key funder of the elections withdrew its support after several election observer missions flagged the polls as flawed and falling short of international standards.

Marapira added that the funds which will be used in the December polls could have gone towards other ailing sectors.

“We have got these challenges from all these recalls, we are now in perennial election mode and essentially a lot of funds which could have gone to other sectors of the economy. That money could have done better in assisting the Vision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he said.