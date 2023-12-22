Opposition says Jamba’s 30-year jail term for killing Moreblessing Ali is “disheartening”

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said the 30-year jail term given to Pius Jamba for activist Moreblessing Ali’s murder is “disheartening and unacceptable”.

Jamba was sentenced to 30 years in prison by High Court judge, Justice Esther Muremba on Wednesday.

CCC said 30 years was a lenient sentence.

“It’s disheartening to note that Pius Jamba, the murderer of Moreblessing Ali, was only sentenced to 30 years in prison, a sentence that is almost equivalent to that of a cattle thief.

“This is unacceptable. We stand with Moreblessing Ali’s family and demand that the regime in Harare take immediate action to ensure that justice is served,” said CCC on X.

The convict, prosecutors proved, murdered Ali after she reprimanded him for not paying for a snack he took from a vendor outside one of the nightclubs in the Nyatsime area.

Jamba cut her body into three pieces and dumped it in his mother’s well in Beatrice.

However, the murder was politicised and resulted in clashes between the ruling party and CCC in the Nyatsime area.

Several activists were arrested after Ali’s death, including prominent lawyer and former legislator Job Sikhala who is still locked up without bail over a year later.