Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry suffer major blow during lockdown

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are in distress.

Last week, Orlando (43) revealed their dog, Mighty, went missing in California, where he and Katy (35) are currently preparing to welcome their first child together, Hello Magazine reports.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor who has another dog named Nugget, revealed that he’s feeling “powerless” and hopes Mighty will soon be found.

“I don’t recall a time in my life [when] I’ve been so broken wide open,” Orlando wrote.

“The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.

“I feel powerless . . . maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.”

The English actor urged his followers to cherish each moment with their loved ones because “nothing is promised”.

“Love is eternal,” Orlando said. “The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now.

“I am a devoted father and partner. Still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’.

“I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.”

Orlando has hired a professional pet detective to help search for his missing dog.

Singer Katy has also put up lost dog posters, offering a $5 000 (about R83 500) reward for Mighty’s safe return, The Sun reports.