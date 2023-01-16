Orlando Pirates coach happy to see maligned Zim striker silence his critics with late winner

Spread This News

By Goal.com

SOUTH AFRICA: Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has expressed his delight at seeing the much-maligned forward Terrence Dzvukamanja on the scoresheet.

The Zimbabwean was jeered by Pirates fans when he came on in the second half as the Buccaneers were tied 1-1 with Golden Arrows in Saturday’s PSL encounter, but turned out to be one of the match winners by scoring the second goal in added time.

Dzvukamanja headed in after connecting well with Monnapule Saleng’s cross in the second minute of the four added on, before another substitute, Vincent Pule made the points safe two minutes later to end Pirates’ three-match winless run.

It was the first goal for Dzvukamanja this season after getting just 23 minutes of action prior to Saturday’s encounter.

The Zimbabwean has been the subject of criticism from Pirates fans, having scored just four goals in 58 games, with the supporters feeling that he is eating up space for the club’s quota of foreign players when a ‘better’ replacement would have been sought.

“In this case as an individual I’m so happy that it was justice,” Riveiro told iDiski Times after the match. “[Terrence] came in against all the odds, he was very badly received [by the fans] and he managed to score, which is going to very important for the team.

“That’s why they [Dzvukamanja and Pule] are here, to come on and do their best and if we all help them to do it, we all support them in difficult moments, it’s not the same going in, in the last 20 minutes and leading 3-0, than going with a responsibility to change the result.

“I think Terrence and all the players who came off the bench did a fantastic job, not only because we [scored] – because it’s a reality that he’s not been playing regularly, coming into the game he was in a very difficult scenario.

“Maybe another player would say it’s not my worries, it’s not my business [to change] the result tonight [Saturday] and you could see it was totally opposite in this case, Vincent and Terrence will have a good night.”

Dzvukamanja joined Pirates in 2020 from the now defunct Bidvest Wits but has not been able to nail down a starting place for the Soweto giants, leading to boos and jeers from the fans whenever he is given a chance.

The forward is in his final months of his contract and while he is likely to be among the players who will depart at the end of the season, Riveiro still considers him a key member of the squad.

Pirates will seek to build on Saturday’s victory when they host Stellenbosch in their next league match on January 22.