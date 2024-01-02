Orlando Pirates interested in signing Zimbabwean star?

Spread This News

The South African

Orlando Pirates are reportedly looking into the acquisition of a highly rated Zimbabwean defender to solidify their struggling defence.

The Buccaneers have conceded 15 goals in the DStv Premiership so far this season. Only SuperSport have conceded more goals than Jose Riveiro’s side from the top nine teams in the league.

According to reports, Dynamos FC star defender Frank Makarati is a wanted man in Mayfair!

“He is attracting a lot of interest since the close of the season. I know there are two clubs in South Africa who are interested in him.” a source told SoccerLaduma.

“First it was Orlando Pirates and now Moroka Swallows have also shown interest in him. The thing is we didn’t know whether Pirates wanted to give him a trial or they wanted to sign him straight away. And now there is Moroka Swallows.”

“Professional football players have to perform and sometimes make mistakes. We all make mistakes in our professions. We are not superheroes, we don’t do everything perfectly. It was a mistake, but football is a game of mistakes.” Jose Riveiro said as quoted by Sowetan.

“So nothing to say. Everyone tried their best. We played good football, but they got the three points. “Professional football players have to perform and sometimes make mistakes. We all make mistakes in our professions.

“We are not superheroes, we don’t do everything perfectly. It was a mistake, but football is a game of mistakes.”