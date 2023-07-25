Our God is turning tables – sings Mathias Mhere at CCC rally; hundreds attend despite efforts to disrupt event

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

HUNDREDS braved threats, counter attractions and ploys to disrupt Citizens Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa’s (CCC) Charandura rally Monday where celebrated Gospel singer Mathias Mhere performed.

Mhere, a close friend to CCC’s Chirumanzu South Parliamentary candidate Patrick Cheza chose to give hope in the Zanu PF stronghold, singing Mwari wedu ano turner ma tables (Our God is turning tables) to Chamisa’s supporters.

“Our God is turning tables, back to sender,” sang Mhere.

His performance follows that of Baba Harare, Dhadza D and Ricky Fire who have all done the same at CCC rallies against massive backlash from pro-establishment elements.

Two military helicopters were seen circling Charandura Growth Point on Sunday while Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) vehicles sped across the centre in what villagers said was an attempt to intimidate them so they would not attend Chamisa’s rally.

“Two helicopters circled the Growth Point with one flying so low we actually could see its pilot.

“We know why they did that. It was just their way of intimidating people, especially the elderly who are quick to reimagine days of the liberation war,” said one villager who requested anonymity for security reasons.

Zanu PF’s Barbra Rwodzi whom Cheza seeks to replace organised a sports tournament at Chizhou on the same day which all of her supporters were ordered to attend.

A Zanu PF truck could be seen milling around the centre, occasionally collecting and dropping off Rwodzi’s supporters at their venue.

“I hear they are intimidating people here. I hear they have also organised an event to counter ours. That is clearly demonic, a shadow you should not follow, why should one ever do that?” said Chamisa.

“We want to create an environment where people organise each other and campaign in peace.

“It does not make sense that we would experience this in an independent Zimbabwe. Why then did people like Herbert Chitepo and the Lion of Chirumanzu Leopold Takawira die?”

Chirumanzu South has emerged as one of the country’s hotly contested constituencies.

Zimbabwe heads for elections on August 23.