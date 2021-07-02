Outcry As Chinhoyi Burglars Jailed For ‘Only’ 6 Months

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

CHINHOYI residents have registered their displeasure over what they termed ‘miscarriage of justice’ after criminals of a housebreaking syndicate were spared a lengthy custodial sentence.

Residents are demanding deterrent custodial sentences for housebreaking.

Dennis Makeke (42), Kudzanai Murindagomo (30), and Wellington Tobisi (26), last week appeared before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Melody Rwizi charged with unlawful entry.

Makeke, who was represented by Joshua Mangeyi, was acquitted following a full trial.

However, Murindagomo and Tobisi were convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Three months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour while another three months were set aside on condition, they restitute the complainant of the stolen property.

The duo will effectively serve six months in prison.

The complainant was Neville Machiha, who is employed by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) Chinhoyi.

Last week, social media groups in Chinhoyi were abuzz as news filtered that the notorious burglars had been handed light sentences while one of them was acquitted.

Prosecuting, Mutsai Chitsiga told the court that on 14 November last year, the trio and their accomplices who are still at large hatched a plan to break into Machiha’s house during his absence.

The gang went to his house and cut the living room screen door and broke four locks using a bolt cutter and iron bar.

The gang stole a 42-inch Sinotech plasma television, an AE 9kgs gas tank, an LG radio, five pairs of ladies Nike sneakers, Toshiba laptop, 1xelectric adapter and a cell phone charger, which they loaded into their gateway car, a Toyota Bubble registration number ADW 0782, being driven by Makeke.

They drove to Rusununguko area where they wanted to commit a similar offence at 23425 Rusununguko.

During the attempt, Tobisi and other accomplices, who are still at large, were intercepted by Constable Andrew Matunja, who resides at the same house.

Tobisi and his accomplices bolted towards their gateway car driven by Makeke while Matunja chased after them.

They failed to open the car doors, thereby giving Matunja a chance to facially recognise Murindagomo and Tobisi and accomplices.

Matunja deflated the car tyres before confronting Makeke who was sitting behind the steering wheel.

Makeke tried to speed off and drove for about 50 metres, before noticing that the tyres had been deflated forcing him to stop.

The police officer then called for back-up from neighbours and confronted Makeke who was now wielding a bolt cutter which he used to assault Matunja.

However, Matunja managed to overpower Makeke with help of neighbours.

The police officer recovered the stolen property.

Makeke was subsequently arrested, and property recovered while the vehicle was impounded as an exhibit.

On November 18, 2020, Machiha was invited to the CID Chinhoyi, where he positively identified the recovered property as that stolen from his house between November 14 and 15.

In December, police made a follow-up and arrested Murindagomo at Chinhoyi main bus rank terminus, while Tobisi was arrested in January this year at his residence.

Chinhoyi has witnessed a surge in housebreaking cases in recent months prompting residents to call for stiffer penalties against criminals who are targeting mostly television sets, laptops and cell phones.