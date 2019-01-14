OUTRAGE Monday in pictures – Harare and Bulawayo

A police officer recovers after being affected by tear smoke in Bulawayo

Pictures by Idah Mhetu and Pamenus Tuso

PROTESTS broke out in Zimbabwe’s two main cities Monday following the more than doubling of the fuel price.

Burning tyres and boulders have been used to barricade roads and block buses from carrying passengers.

In Harare, most businesses are closed following calls by trade unions and the opposition for a three-day strike over the fuel price increase.

Riot police have been deployed in the capital and in the southern city of Bulawayo.

Below are some images of the protests;

Scenes from Bulawayo

Shutdown Harare