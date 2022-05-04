‘Outrageous’ – Botswana rejects ex-President Khama’s claims of assassination plot

Spread This News

By News24.com

The Botswana government says former President Ian Khama is lying about a plot to kill him.

The government says Khama’s allegations tarnish the country’s reputation regionally and internationally.

He says no one is above the law and that President Mokgweetsi Masisi is not linked to Khama’s alleged crimes.

The Botswana government has dismissed as “outrageous” claims by former President Ian Khama that his family is under siege and that there is a plot to assassinate him.

Khama, who left Botswana in November 2021, is in South Africa. He previously said he had not fled the country and was minding his own business. He recently spoke to the SABC and opened up about his claims against his country’s government.

In the interview, he said his family had become the object of persecution in Botswana and faced false accusations from a hostile president, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

He said:

I put him (Masisi) there. I was very stupid. I made a mistake and apologized to the nation.

When Khama attended the funeral of former Zambian President Rupiah Banda in March, he said – in an apparent reference to Masisi – that “some politicians are not nice” and added that he was being persecuted in Botswana. Masisi did not attend Banda’s funeral.

Masisi responded to Khama through Acting Permanent Secretary for Government Communications John-Thomas Dipowe.

“The story that the former president and his family members are being persecuted is entirely devoid of truth,” Dipowe said in a statement.

Dipowe said it was “outrageous” that Khama even claimed there was an assassination plot against him. He added that Khama’s allegations had given Botswana a bad image.