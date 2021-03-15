Outstanding Munetsi Honoured In France

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week by the renowned French newspaper L’Équipe after an outstanding performance for Stade de Reims during their 1-1 draw with Olympique Lyon last Friday.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwe international put up one of his best displays since moving to France two years ago after dominating the midfield during the encounter.

He made 62 touches, two key passes, two tackles, most interceptions (eight) and also won six out of 12 duels, as well as the most clearances (nine).

Munetsi’s sublime performance appeared to have secured all three points for Stade de Reims, who led 1-0 for 90 minutes until substitute and compatriot Tino Kadewere headed home the equaliser for Lyon two minutes into added time.

In recognition of Munetsi’s superb display, L’Équipe, which is one of the most influential newspapers in France subsequently named him among the best 11 for match day 29, with a rating of 8 out of 10.

Stade de Reims congratulated the Zimbabwean in a statement on their official website.

“Dominant in the midfield with no less than eight 8 interceptions, 9 balls recovered (match record) or 62 balls played (SDR record), Marshall Munetsi joined the 11 Team of the Week for the first time this season!”

After initially struggling with fitness issues at the start of the season, Munetsi has established himself as one of the top players at Stade de Reims.

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, tried to sign the Zimbabwean midfielder in January.

Two English Premier League clubs were also interested in his services.

According to French publication, RMC Sport h/t GFFN, the Derby County boss tried to sign the Stade Reims player on the last day of the January transfer window.

It is claimed the English Championship side put in an initial loan offer for the firmer Orlando Pirates star but the proposed move failed to materialise.

Two more teams in England — West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United — were also eyeing the star.

Munetsi, however, remains a Stade de Reims player and has a contract until 2024.