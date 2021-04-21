Over 1 300 Ditch MDC For Zanu PF In Midlands – Ncube

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MORE than 1 300 MDC supporters in Midlands alone have defected to Zanu PF with more expected to join the ranks of the ruling party.

This was said Tuesday by Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube while talking to NewZimbabwe.com.

Ncube denied reports Zanu PF was offering material reward for opposition supporters who are dumping their party.

Said Ncube while referring to Zanu PF, “The party is indeed growing in leaps and bounds and the revolutionary train is unstoppable.

“Here in Midlands, in recent weeks, the party has been welcoming new members from the opposition.

“To date, we have received 1 320 people from the opposition MDC. From Kwekwe, we have received 470, in Gweru 150 and Zvishavane 700.

“This is a significant number which shows that even those in the opposition are attracted by Zanu PF’s people centred policies.

“This week, the revolutionary party is going to receive new members from the opposition in Gokwe South and Gokwe North, Churumanzu and Shurugwi.

“Such numbers defecting to the governing party shows that Zanu PF is the only attractive political brand in the country which offers people hope for a better tomorrow.”

The Zanu PF top politician said his party was the only serious political outfit in the country.

“To the new members, I would like to heartily welcome you all.

“Zanu PF is home; it is the only true place which can be called home.

“Despite battling sanctions imposed on this our great nation, the revolutionary party is doing all it can to make life better for the citizens.

“Despite having some misguided elements masquerading as opposition inviting sanctions for our country, we have remained resolute and we will not flinch,” he said.

Commenting recently on reports party supporters were defecting to Zanu PF, MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson for Midlands said the ruling party was rounding up some touts which it was flaunting as defecting opposition supporters.