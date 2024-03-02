Over US$550 million for Harare-Chirundu highway rehabilitation — Mhona

By Anna Chibamu

A TOP government official has said the Harare-Chirundu road re-construction, which commenced in Harare last Wednesday, is expected to gobble over US$550 million.

The project was officially launched over a month ago with groundbreaking ceremonies at various sites along the busy road that links the whole of Southern Africa.

Responding to questions from the media during launch of the project in Harare Central Building District (CBD), Transport Minister Felix Mhona said the project was earmarked for completion within the next 18 months at a budget of over half a billion (US) dollars.

“Those who remember, for the Harare-Chirundu road, we were talking of over US$550 million for the rehabilitation. This is what we are working with. As we progress, we will continue updating and briefing the electorate.

“Under the Second Republic, we champion the idea to do with transparency and accountability as enshrined in our Constitution. If you go to section 68 of the Constitution, it talks about us being accountable to the people of Zimbabwe,” Mhona said.

He told journalists that not only Harare-Chirundu highway was undergoing revamping, but all roads countrywide needed attention.

The Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare- Chirundu highway is expected to be complete by 2025.

The Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare highway is 99% complete where five local construction companies got contracts to work the busiest highway in the country known as R1.

The companies which got the green light to continue with the project from Harare to Chirundu are Masimba Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Tensor System, Exodus, Fossil and Bitumen.

Mhona reiterated that government would continue to upgrade all roads in both rural and urban areas to spearhead development, emphasising Murambinda, Buhera, Birchenough roads would get government’s attention soon.

“We are descending on Buhera, for that noble cause in Mashonaland East, Murambinda and Birchenough roads, where such rehabilitation work will commence soon.”

According to an official from the ministry, the scope for Harare section started Thursday with the contractor ripping off a part of Julius Nyerere Way from the Main Post Office up to Second Street, before works proceed on the Lomagundi road stretch until it reaches the Westgate traffic circle.

The project will also see some detour routes being used by motorists for convenience purposes.

Some of the diversion routes include Third Street, Parklane Street, Central Avenue,Milton Avenue and the ministry will advise motorists on these new alternatives.

The ministry has reportedly instructed the contractor to work 24-hour shifts for a quick completion of the Harare section to avoid traffic jams and confusion for motorists.