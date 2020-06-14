Owners of Harvest House say Chamisa should stay

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

OWNERS of Harvest House, a Harare CBD building which was being used by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance, have given the beleaguered opposition authority to continue using the property as the ownership wrangle takes centre stage.

This comes after the Thokozani Khupe-led opposition has taken control of the property with assistance from law enforcement agents.

The directors of the building have since come out saying they were the owners adding that Chamisa had the right of occupation and not anyone else.

“Harvest House (Pvt) Ltd owns a certain piece of land situated in the district of Salisbury called Stand 854 Salisbury Lands measuring 892 square meters, together with all buildings and improvements there on known as Harvest House, 44 Nelson Mandela Avenue, Harare (the property).

“None of the MDC formations, by whatever name or description own the property,” wrote one of the directors Ian Muteto Makone.

Setting the record straight, he further wrote, the company is not in occupation of the property.

The MDC Alliance, since formation, Makone said, has enjoyed uninterrupted occupation of the disputed property with the permission and blessing of the company.

He added, “The MDC Alliance does not own the property, it is in occupation with the permission and blessing of the company.

“The company expects that it’s property rights will be respected. It reserves its rights in this regard.”

The letter was dated June 5 2020.

Another co-director of the building, Timothy James Neil also supported the claim saying, “I confirm that, as the rightful authority of Harvest House also known as Morgan Tsvangirai House the rightful occupants are the MDC Alliance.”

On June 5 2020, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora confirmed the takeover in a memo, adding that all party business will from then be run from Harvest House.

“The party wishes to advise that following the communication sent by the acting president Dr T Khupe to Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the latter has today through party officials allowed for a peaceful takeover of control of the Morgan Tsvangirai house,” the memo read in part.

The move however received a lot of criticism with many complaining why law enforcement officers were involved in the takeover of a political party’s property.

Chamisa also came out saying documentation was available to prove who owned the building and had rightful occupation.