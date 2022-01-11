Pacific Launches Two New Cigarette Brands

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

CIGARETTE manufacturing giant Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC) has launched the Pegasus and Branson Flame cigarettes, which come in toasted and menthol variants, a move aimed at expanding and reinforcing its domain in the market.

In a statement, PCC highlighted how the flagship Pacific range will now be available in other variants.

The other variant is Hong Ma, which specifically targets the Chinese market.

“The two brands created in 2008 to complement the flagship Pacific range will now be available in toasted and menthol variants. Pegasus will also be available in a variant called Hong Ma, which has been produced to cater for the Chinese market in the region,’’ PCC said.

“Hong Ma introduced in 2021 and distributed by Empire Tobacco has proven to be a cigarette of choice for the Chinese because of its distinct Chinese flavour.”

PCC highlighted the other two variants are hugely popular in terms of satisfying one’s smoking experience as Pegasus toasted and Branson Flame will come with different flavours that are unmatched locally.

PCC general manager Itai Watinaye said the introduction of new cigarette variants is part of the company’s plan to expand its market and offerings.

“Pegasus and Branson have always been part of our brand portfolio catering to select markets and offering world-class quality and flavour at affordable prices. By expanding our offering, we will be providing more choice to these discerning customers and doing so at unbeatable prices,’’ Watinaye said.

Watinaye assured the PCC’s valued customers that their products will be available in every corner of the country.

“With the expansion of our Pegasus and Branson offerings, we continue to offer the customer more choice and value while our distribution network ensures that our quality products are available in every corner of the country,’’ Watinaye added.

Through producing quality products, PCC has thrived since 2002 as the first indigenously owned cigarette company in Zimbabwe aiming at understanding and meeting the needs of local customers.

Pacific Cigarettes Company is also known for supporting and sponsoring local football, musicians as well as several empowerment initiatives.