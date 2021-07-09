Padenga Lists On VFEX

Spread This News











Matabeleland North Correspondent

ZIIMBABWE-parented multinational, Padenga Holdings Ltd has officially listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

One of the world’s largest suppliers of crocodile skins for luxury handbags and shoes, Padenga said the decision was made after it got attracted by incentives dangled by Government on the new bourse.

VFEX was established last year in October as a means of attracting

foreign investment and capital, especially in the mining sector.

Seed Co International has been the only listing so far.

Launching Padenga’s listing on the VFEX, Finance and Economic

Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the VFEX had made a

milestone achievement by getting two listings within nine months of

opening.

“We convened here just nine months ago to launch the Victoria Falls

Stock Exchange. I am delighted to witness the growth of VFEX in terms

of listings. Those who are familiar with capital markets will

understand that ordinarily a new listing takes time, typically

anything from six months to 18 months or even longer and for VFEX to

have achieved two listings in nine months is certainly commendable,”

said Ncube.

He said the development is one of many initiatives being implemented

by the government to stabilise and grow the economy and to make it

attractive to foreign direct as well as domestic investors.

Ncube said capital markets such as VFEX complement government

policy initiatives.

He said ever since the concept to create a globally competitive

platform for the trading of stocks in hard currency was put in place,

the government has been working tirelessly together with the Zimbabwe

Stock Exchange (ZSE) in promoting VFEX.

This is the government way of revitalizing domestic and foreign

investments which are critical to growing the economy, guided by the

National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“Let me reiterate that our Government’s vision for a middle income

economy by 2030 remains on course and having a vibrant capital market

is a major milestone towards that. Government has put in place various

incentives to stimulate listings including the recent announcement on

the increased export retention for issuers that list on the VFEX.

“The incremental export incentive scheme that the Government, through

the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe put in place seeks to boost productivity

and generate sustainable growth in export revenue and ultimately

encourage listing and participation of firms on VFEX,” said Ncube.

He said vibrancy is key while calling on more companies to list as the

government will continue to pursue Vision 2030 and create an enabling

environment.

Padenga board chair Thembinkosi Sibanda said the company’s listing is

reinforcement of its longstanding commitment to Zimbabwe and support

for Government vision 2030, adding that the company is excited by the

incentives and opportunities represented on the VFEX.

While the bourse offers incentives such as tax breaks and assures the

unfettered repatriation of funds from the country, where

foreign-exchange is in short supply, no tourism company has shown

interest despite the strategic location

Zimbabwe’s biggest bank, CBZ Holdings Ltd, Caledonia have indicated

interest and the Finance Minister said there could be two listings

before year end.