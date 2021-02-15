Pakistan Confirms Dates For Zimbabwe Tour

Spread This News











Cricket Addictor

THE Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe for two tests and three T20 internationals in the month of April will go ahead as planned.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) agreed to end their women’s limited-overs series in Harare after just one game due to the Emirates Airlines’ announcement that it would cease operations on the Harare-Dubai route from February 13 to 28.

There were confusions on the men’s tour to Zimbabwe due to the premature ending of the women’s tour to Zimbabwe last week. Zimbabwe will be happy to see Pakistan’s confirmation on the tour after the postponement of the visit by the Ireland team scheduled between March and April. The series is likely to commence from April 17 after the tour of South Africa gets over.

Pakistan Cricket Board Monitoring The Situation

Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that they will go ahead with the tour to Zimbabwe as planned and felt it hard on ending the women’s series before the scheduled time. The PCB also thanked the Zimbabwe cricket for understanding the situation and added that the tour will be completed in the future.

“It has been a difficult decision considering Zimbabwe Cricket had put in place excellent arrangements for the series. “But the decision by Emirates Airlines to suspend all flights to and from Harare from 13 February to 28 February has meant that we have to bring the squad back in the next 24 hours.

“We thank Zimbabwe Cricket for their understanding and support, and hope to return at some stage to complete this additional tour.

“Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour of Zimbabwe in April as part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for two Tests and three T20Is remains intact, though the PCB will continue to monitor the flight and Covid-19 situation.”