Palestinian Embassy Condemns Israel’s Administrative Detention Policy

Spread This News

By Tendai Makaripe

THE embassy of the State of Palestine in Zimbabwe has slammed the Israeli government over its continued detention without trial of thousands of Palestinians in the middle east country.

About 4 600 Palestinians including minors and the elderly are currently held in Israel’s penitentiaries without trial in violation of international law.

In a statement released Tuesday, the embassy condemned the practice of administrative detention being employed by Israel, labelling it “a tool of repression against Palestinians.”

Administrative detention is an Israeli policy that allows the arrest of Palestinians indefinitely based on “secret information” without formal charges or trials.

“They (prisoners) have no recourse to challenging these undisclosed allegations, and they do not know when, or if, they are going to be released. This arbitrary detention is strictly prohibited under international law, including international humanitarian law,” the statement reads.

“The occupying power persists in its pervasive violations of international law and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to freedom, justice, and self-determination because of the utter failure of the international community to hold Israel accountable for its egregious violations,” the statement further reads.

Several Palestinian prisoners have embarked on hunger strikes as a means of protesting against their illegal detention.

Some of these detainees include Kayed Fasfous, Miqdad Qawasmeh, Alaa Aaraj, Hesham Abu Hawwash, Shadi Abu-Akr, Ayyad Hureimi, and Rateb Harebat.

Currently, Hisham Abu Hawash is battling for life in hospital after an extensive 141-day hunger strike.

The embassy has called for his immediate release.

Israel’s violation of human rights and international law has hogged the limelight in the international system but not much has been done to rein in the state.

Palestinian people want Israel to be held to account.

“The State of Palestine is disappointed with the international community’s failure to act against the Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We, therefore, call on the progressive peoples, governments, and human rights organisations to condemn and push for the immediate release of detained Palestinians and work to end this monstrous practice once and for all,” the embassy said.