Pamwe Capital Partners offers $20 million support for agricultural projects

By Alois Vinga

PAMWE Capital Partners (Pvt) Limited (PCP) have announced setting aside a $20 million agricultural support fund to be availed to farmers who need to rejuvenate their investments.

PCP is a company which brings together investors in the diaspora and negotiates on behalf of the members in areas of investment in Zimbabwe.

The company’s top management led by Cleopas Sanangura last week met top government officials and revealed that they had set aside huge funding targeted towards agriculture.

“We have set aside a $20 million fund for agricultural financing targeting A1 and A2 farmers and the fund will be disbursed through supplying implements. We will also be looking at people in cooperatives and focusing on those who grow commercial cash crops like soya beans,” he said.

The investors company also urged government to urgently approve seven areas of investment which the group intends to venture into and these include approval of an airshow, granting the group a casino license, agreeing to sell land in Victoria Falls for the construction of a seven star hotel and providing 100 percent assurance that the group will be able to repatriate 100 percent of its capital out of the country if need arises.