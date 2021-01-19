Panic As Crocodile Creeps Into Chiredzi Hospital Ward

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THERE was pandemonium at Chiredzi General Hospital Sunday night when a crocodile mysteriously crept into a male ward and spent the night among patients.

Officials believe the two-metre reptile used the flooded poor drainage system to swim all the way to the hospital before seeking refuge inside the medical facility.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife (Zimparks) rangers rescued the deadly animal Monday morning after panicky patients rang the alarm bell.

However, the incident was followed by superstitious claims one of the male patients admitted in the ward was using juju.

Despite crocodiles having been reported to have invaded Tshovani suburb after heavy rains that pounded Chiredzi in the past few days, residents suspect one of the male patients might be using juju.

On Sunday evening Ward 4 councillor, Liberty Macharaga sent out pictures of a crocodile spotted in his area on Whatsapp groups warning residents to be cautious.

“A crocodile has been spotted at a bridge near Tshovani primary school. We urge residents to exercise caution until we are able to contact National Parks and Wildlife to remove the reptile,” said Macharaga.

Meanwhile, a stray lion has caused terror among residents in Triangle who are now living in fear of the man-eater after game rangers spotted a spoor of the lion crossing into town towards human settlement.

Lions are reported to have caused havoc in the last weeks, killing cattle in surrounding villages.

Stray animals are suspected to be escaping from nearby conservancies which include Gonarezhou National Park, Malilangwe Trust and Save Conservancy.

In a statement issued by Tongaat Hullet, the company warned its employees and members of the community to minimise outdoor activities until the animal is accounted for.

The statement read: “Our game rangers have sighted a lion spoor which they have tracked from the direction of Section 8 all the way into Triangle. Evidence of the foot marks were traceable up to Duly’s shopping complex disappearing into a hill adjacent to BancABC and the newly opened Gain Supermarket.

“Employees and all members of the community are strongly advised to keep away from the hill and avoid unnecessary outdoor movements on foot within the Triangle area until the animal is accounted for.”

National Parks and Wildlife spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo said he was yet to receive the report and promised to contact those on the ground.

“I haven’t received such a report at the moment, but I am going to contact those on the ground to get the details of the matter,” said Farawo.