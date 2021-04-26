Paradza Arm Twists Cottco To Employ Clerks Without ‘O’ Level

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

DEPUTY Information Minister and Makonde MP Kindness Paradza has pressured the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) management to enlist the services of unqualified administration clerks in the constituency.

Makonde district is one of the key cotton growing areas in the country due to its hot climatic conditions and Cottco is establishing collection depots in the area ahead of the 2021 marketing season.

The company is currently recruiting clerks who have manage to attain five Ordinary Levels to be employed at its collection depots dotted across the country.

However, Paradza wants Cottco to disregard these entry requirements in Makonde as none of the potential employees in the district do not possess the prerequisite qualifications.

According to the government official, most former students in Makonde failed their 2020 national examinations due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker, whose politically calculated move borders on influence peddling, made the uncanny revelation during a Zanu PF inter-district meeting held at Muvhami Saturday.

“We agreed that at all cotton depots in Makonde, they (Cottco) will take children from Makonde. They had put a prerequisite of 5 ‘O’ Levels and l said where do five ‘O’ Levels (holders) come from in Makonde,” he told Zanu PF supporters.

“In Makonde there are one, two, three and four ‘O’ Levels. There was corona (Covid-19) so the pass rate was not all that good,” Paradza, who is also Makonde Zanu PF district coordinating committee (DCC) chairperson, said.

Cottco, a quasi-parastatal, is also set to employ seasonal general hands and guards.

He added; “Therefore, you the (Zanu PF) leadership, if you realise there is a clerk who is not a local community member that you know, inform me because l finalised with management at Cottco yesterday (Friday). There would be posts for clerks, loaders of cotton bales and guards.”