Paraffin’s Mai Sorobhi dies aged 79

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LOCAL veteran actress Rhoda Mtembe who played the witty Mai Sorobhi in yesteryear’s drama series Paraffin has died.

Mtembe succumbed to a stroke Monday.

She was 79.

Her grandson, comedian Admire ‘Bhutisi’ Kuzhangaira confirmed the news.

He said: “My grandmother Mai Sorobhi is no more. She was struck twice. As she was recovering, she was attacked again last week”.

Mai Sorobhi started acting in the 1990s and became a household name playing Mai Sorobhi, wife to the late main character Paraffin in the hit TV series.

Mourners are gathered at her Kuwadzana Extension residence in Harare.