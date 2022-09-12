Paraffin’s Mai Sorobhi dies aged 79

By Paidashe Mandivengerei
LOCAL veteran actress Rhoda Mtembe who played the witty Mai Sorobhi in yesteryear’s drama series Paraffin has died.
Mtembe succumbed to a stroke Monday.
She was 79.
Her grandson, comedian Admire ‘Bhutisi’ Kuzhangaira confirmed the news.
He said: “My grandmother Mai Sorobhi is no more. She was struck twice. As she was recovering, she was attacked again last week”.
Mai Sorobhi started acting in the 1990s and became a household name playing Mai Sorobhi, wife to the late main character Paraffin in the hit TV series.
Mourners are gathered at her Kuwadzana Extension residence in Harare.