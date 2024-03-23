Parents seek to rescue children from Madzibaba Ishmael’s controversial shrine

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

PARENTS and guardians of children allegedly detained and enslaved at controversial prophet Ishmael Chokurongerwa’s shrine situated at Nyabira, Mashonaland West province, are reported to be frantically trying to rescue the minors.

Scores of children reside at the Lily farm shrine, where they are reportedly subjected to manual labour under the guise of being taught life skills.

Weeks ago, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) raided the place, taking more than 200 people into custody as investigations continue while the controversial church leader languishes in remand prison facing multiple charges.

On Friday, parents and guardians of some of the minors approached ZRP officers in Nyabira to initiate a rescue operation.

Mary Manuya, one of the parents, recounted how she lost contact with her son who is now holed up at the mystic shrine known as ‘Canaan.’

“I tried to visit my child once, but the church elders refused me permission. I left my child there when I fled the shrine to seek medical attention for my younger child. Since then, his father, who is at the farm, has denied me permission to see him.

“The last time I tried to visit, they shouted obscenities at me. I’m worried about my daughters growing up in a compound where young girls are married off,” said Manuya.

Children at the farm were reportedly forced to burn their birth certificates as part of severing ties with the physical world, following instructions from Madzibaba Ishmael.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited the farm, several school-aged children were observed working, which contravenes the country’s labour laws that prohibits children from gainful employment.

At the settlement, Madzibaba Ishmael is reported to have instructed men to take multiple wives, including underage girls.

Esther Chigagau, who last saw her children two years ago, said she was threatened with death by Madzibaba Ishmael’s followers at the shrine.

“My husband took our children to Canaan after we separated. When I decided to leave the church, I took my children with me, but my husband followed and took them back.

“He later told me I would never see them again. When I visited the compound to see the kids, the elders refused me access and called me a devil. They threatened to kill me if I ever returned,” said Chigagau.

By the time of writing the children could not be located inorder for them to be reunited with their families.