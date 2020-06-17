Parirenyatwa Hospital Nurses Down Tools Over Salary Cuts

Spread This News











By Makanaka Masenyama

NURSES and other health workers at Parirenyatwa hospital Wednesday staged a demonstration after the government slashed their June salaries by $2 000 per worker.

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president Enock Dongo said the June salary cut had incapacitated nurses from going to work at a time they were on the frontline of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parirenyatwa hospital has a Covid-19 treatment section.

“Whatever government will offer us in local currency will be inadequate as prices are going up on a daily basis,” Dongo said.

“There was a slash in terms of the total package and after inquiring with government we were told that this is due to arrears that were being paid. It was spread over four months from January.

“Now the four months elapsed and we are now back to reality and we always knew that would happen. We are in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis and we do not want to withdraw our labour as that would be a recipe for disaster,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government Wednesday afternoon introduced a US$75 Covid-19 allowance for all civil servants while their monthly salaries have been increased by 50%.

“With immediate (effect), all civil servants’ salaries will be adjusted upwards by 50%. additionally, all civil servants to be paid a flat non-taxable Covid-19 allowance of US$75,” Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana said.