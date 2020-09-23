Parirenyatwa Hospital To Open Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic

Spread This News











Xinhua

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s largest referral hospital here has established a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic and is applying for an official license to open, according to the country’s ministry of health and child care.

Jasper Chimedza, permanent secretary of the ministry, said Tuesday in a memo to the Natural Therapist Council of Zimbabwe, “The clinic is now ready for inspection and licensing.”

“We kindly request that you expedite the licensing of the Clinic so that it can be officially opened. We request that the Council license and register practitioners for the clinic too,” added Chimedza.

Zimbabwe’s Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has established the TCM clinic following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between China and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of TCM and acupuncture.