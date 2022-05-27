Parking fees up 63%

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Harare City Council (HCC) Friday announced a 63% hike on street parking effective 1 June 2022.

In a statement, City Parking, owned by Harare City Council, said the fees will go up to $300 per hour from $190.

“This notice serves to inform the motoring public that the street tariff in Harare Central Business District (CBD) has been adjusted from ZW$190 to ZW$300 per hour.

“The adjustments are with effect from the 1st of June 2022.

“Park, pay and go with a park assist self-service platform. Download Park assist mobile app from google play store, or simply dial *192# to pay for parking,” the statement reads.

City Parking also encouraged motorists who park for long periods to use the council’s “safe, secure and cheap parking lots”.

“Motorists who park for longer durations are encouraged to make use of our safe, secure, and affordable parkades and parking lots.

“Please pay parking fees to avoid inconveniences, ” reads the statement.